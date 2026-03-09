Mamata cooks on stove at dharna, leads LPG price hike protest

Kolkata: Alleging that the rising cost of cooking gas has become a major burden for ordinary households, Mamata Banerjee from her sit-in protest announced a rally on International Women’s Day in Kolkata. She also joined the protest by cooking on a traditional stove at the dharna stage. Senior leaders and women workers of the Trinamool Congress marched from Subodh Mullick Square to the dharna stage with kitchen utensils and stoves to highlight the impact of the LPG price hike.

“The price of domestic LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 60 from Friday midnight. Just three days earlier, the price of commercial cylinders was raised by Rs 49. This has become a major problem for common people,” Banerjee said. Questioning the new gas booking rule, she added, “Now people are being asked to book an LPG cylinder 21 days in advance. If the gas finishes, will a family stop cooking for 21 days?”

The rally saw women supporters dressed in black marching with handis, kadhais, khuntis and raw vegetables, symbolising the increasing burden of kitchen expenses. Several senior party leaders, including Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Supti Pandey and Mala Roy, were present during the rally.

Criticising the Centre over the price hike, Bhattacharya said, “Those who spoke of lighting up kitchens are now setting those very kitchens on fire.” Senior leader Panja added, “Our leader is providing Lakshmir Bhandar to support women, while the Union government is taking that money away by increasing prices.”

Pandey, condemning the hike, said, “We understand the situation, but who are the silent supporters of this hike? Our protest is against them.”

Other parts of the state also witnessed similar protests. In Ward No. 15 in Chinsurah, Hooghly, women supporters and workers of the TMC participated in a rally where they prepared a traditional stove and cooked as a means of protest.

The Trinamool Congress said the protest was meant to highlight the growing financial pressure on households due to rising fuel costs, as the price of a domestic LPG cylinder increased from Rs 879 to Rs 939.