Mamata conveys message of peace & harmony from Furfura Sharif

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while attending an Iftar party at Furfura Sharif on Monday retorted to BJP’s allegation that she is doing politics of appeasement by attending such events, saying that nobody questions when she visits a temple or a church. She also sent across a message of communal harmony saying that Bengal is a land of harmony and peace.

Speaking on the occasion of Iftar party, Chief Minister announced that a polytechnic college which will be set up at Furfura Sharif and a 100-bed hospital which is almost on the verge of completion will be named after Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, a Bengali Islamic scholar and the inaugural Pir of Furfura Sharif.

Retorting to BJP’s allegation that she is doing politics of appeasement by attending such events Banerjee said: “As I came to Furfura Sharif, they are saying it is due to election and for Muslim appeasement. Why? When I go to Kashi Vishwanath, is it for Hindu appeasement? When I go to a church, is it Christian appeasement? When I perform Kali Puja, no one questions me.”

She further stated: “Remember, I also celebrate Christian festivals. I visit during Roza, attend Iftar, and take part in Eid celebrations. I visit Punjabi Gurudwaras, participate in Gujarat’s dandiya dance. Bengal is a land of communal harmony. Just as I wished everyone on Holi, I now pray that all prayers during Ramadan are accepted and that everyone lives in peace,” she said.

While addressing a gathering, Banerjee said that several projects have been completed in Furfura Sharif which have not yet been inaugurated. Therefore, from the Iftar party she inaugurated the projects. She also assured that a bus stand will also be set up in Furfura Sharif as pilgrims from across the country visit the place.

“Both the polytechnic college and the 100-bed hospital will be named after Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique. I am directing the District Magistrate of Hooghly to name these two institutions after him. A new polytechnic college will be constructed. The 100-bed hospital has almost completed. An OBC related case was pending in the court as a result many recruitments have been stalled. Despite lists ready, doctors and nursing staff members could not be recruited,” Banerjee told the gathering. A week ago, Banerjee’s 20-minute discussion at Nabanna with ISF chairperson Nawsad Siddique, had triggered speculation in the state’s corridors of power.

Nawsad, however, told the media after the meeting that he urged the Chief Minister to help him carry out several stalled development projects in his Constituency Bhangar.