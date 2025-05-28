Mamata congratulates Tejashwi, wife on birth of their second child

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Opposition INDIA bloc coordination committee chairman and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday at a private hospital in Park Street and congratulated him and his family on the birth of his second son.

Banerjee met Yadav’s parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi as well as the new parents on Tuesday. Stepping out of the hospital with Tejaswi by her side, she told reporters that both the baby and his mother are safe.

“Tejashwi’s family has received good news of their first son. Laluji and Rabri Devi are also here, all are very happy. I pray for abundant prosperity for the family. With elections coming up, I wish them good luck. This child himself has come with good wishes. His wife has been here for the last nine months, and we’ve been in constant touch,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee said that Tejashwi had texted her Monday night that his wife’s delivery was scheduled for this (Tuesday) morning. She replied within minutes that she would visit them. “I am very happy — I met Laluji, Rabriji and their daughter. Both the baby and mother are stable. The baby is beautiful since his father and mother are also beautiful,” she said in Hindi.

“Delighted to share in the joy of Tejashwi Yadav and Rajshri Yadav as they welcome a beautiful baby boy. My warmest wishes and heartfelt blessings to them, to Lalu Ji, and the entire family. It was a pleasure to meet them today. Seeing both mother and child in good health brought immense happiness,” she posted on X.

Tejashwi said that his daughter was named after Goddess Katyayani by his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, as she was born on the sixth day of Navratri. “I am thankful to everyone and especially to Didi. From the very first day, she has been with us. She has been like a local guardian to us. Today is Tuesday, Hanuman Ji’s day — and Hanuman Ji is our faith and strength. I had my daughter first; she is like Lakshmi to us,” he said.

This is Tejashwi and his wife Rajshree’s second child. In March 2023, they welcomed their first child of a daughter.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi arrived in Kolkata on May 26 to visit the family.