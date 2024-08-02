Mamata congratulates Swapnil

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris.



“Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning India its third medal at #ParisOlympics2024 with a bronze in 50 Metre Rifle Three Positions! Coming from humble beginnings, his journey and success is truly inspiring. The whole nation is proud of your remarkable achievement!” she posted on X.