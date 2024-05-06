Mamata congratulates successful candidates of ICSE & ISC exams

Kolkata: Congratulating the successful students of the ICSE and ISC examinations and wishing them a bright future, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in a post on X said: “Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year’s ICSE & ISC exams. I wish you all even more success in the future.” Banerjee also urged the unsuccessful candidates not to be heartbroken as she believed that they would achieve more success in the future.

“Those who could not succeed today for some reason or the other, don’t lose your heart. I have complete faith that you will also succeed in the future. Best wishes to everybody,” she said.