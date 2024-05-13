Mamata congratulates successful candidates

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated the successful students CBSE class 12 examination.Wishing them a bright future, she posted on X: “Congratulations to all the students who have passed this year’s CBSE class XII exam. My congratulations to your parents and teachers, as well. I hope you will be even more successful in the future.”

She also advised the unsuccessful candidates not to lose heart.“Try hard and you will also taste success in the future. My best wishes in advance,” she added.