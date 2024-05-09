Mamata congratulates successful candidates

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the successful candidates of the Higher Secondary examination 2024. She prayed for their success in future and hoped that they would brighten the name of the country and their state. While congratulating the passed candidates, addressing to the unsuccessful candidates, CM wrote on her ‘X’ handle: “To those who could not succeed for some reason, I will tell them to try hard without breaking down. You will also be successful in the future. My best wishes in advance.”