Mamata congratulates National School Games U-19 section archery gold winner

Kolkata: Animesh Roy of Bengal Archery Academy, Jhargram (BAAJ) clinched a gold medal at the 68th National School Games 2024 being held in Gujarat. He won the medal in the under 19 section of India Round Event. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the news of Animesh’s success on her X handle and congratulated him for his success.

“West Bengal government has set up eight sports academies in different parts of the state including BAAJ to allow the scope for talented youths like Animesh to pursue sports like football, badminton, tennis, swimming etc.

This is my pride. A day will come when sportsmen from these academies will take part in Olympics and make our country proud. I am optimistic, “ Banerjee wrote on her X handle. Twenty-three archers from the Academy were selected to join the 48-member Bengal squad for the 68th National School Games Archery Competition at Nadiad, Gujarat.

“The success of Animesh Roy bears testimony to the fact that BAAJ is progressing in the right direction. In future, more students from the academy will make Bengal and the entire country proud,” said Aroop Biswas, state Sports and Youth Affairs minister. Bengal Archery Academy Jhargram is an initiative taken by the state department of Youth Affairs and Sports. It’s the only nonprofitable State Residential Archery Academy run by the state government.