Mamata congratulates National School Games U-19 archery gold winner

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated archer Animesh Roy of the state for clinching gold in the Under-19 section at the ongoing National School Games in Gujarat.

Roy is from the state-run Bengal Archery Academy.

Banerjee said she was sure the products of state-run sports academies would make the country proud at the Olympics.

"My heartiest congratulations to Animesh Roy for the feat. We wish to continue our support to young talents like Animesh in the Archery Academy at Jhargram and eight other academies set up by the state to nurture young talents in various disciplines like football, badminton, tennis, swimming as well as archery," she said in a post on X.

Describing it as a matter of pride for the state, the CM said "I believe the children trained in these places will one day represent India in the Olympics and other global sporting events and make the nation proud."