Mamata congratulates Muhammad Yunus for taking charge of B’desh interim govt

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus for taking over as the head of the Bangladesh interim government.



Banerjee on her X handle expressed hope that the crisis in Bangladesh would soon be over and peace would return to the neighbouring nation.

“My sincere congratulations and best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus and those who have taken up their duties in Bangladesh,” CM Banerjee stated.

She also expressed hope that India’s relationship with Bangladesh will improve in the coming days. She sincerely wished for Bangladesh’s development, peace, progress and betterment of people from all walks of life.

“My best wishes to everyone, right from students, youth, workers, farmers and women there. Hopefully, the crisis will end soon, and peace will return. Let peace come back to this world of love of yours and mine. If our neighbouring states are doing well, we will be doing well too,” Banerjee said in her message to the neighbouring country.

Banerjee’s observations are crucial in the backdrop of two vital issues involving the bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh.

One is the renewal of the Indo-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty, 1996, which is set to expire in 2026 and the second is the Teesta Water Sharing Accord between the two countries.

Incidentally, the Bengal Chief Minister has been vehemently opposing the Union government’s stand on both these issues as the Farakka treaty will impact both Bengal and Bihar.

CM Banerjee had said that the Centre must involve Bengal in the process and should listen to Bengal’s demands as far as renewal of Farakka Treaty, 1996 is concerned.

On June 24 this year, she wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the latter not to take important bilateral decisions on these two crucial issues without involving the state government.