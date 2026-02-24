Mamata congratulates ‘Boong’ team on historic BAFTA honour

Kolkata: After the Manipuri-language debut feature ‘Boong’ scripted history by winning the Best Children and Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), marking a landmark moment for Indian cinema on the global stage, Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her heartfelt congratulations to the entire cast and crew, hailing the triumph as a proud milestone for the country.



“I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film ‘Boong’ has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of ‘Boong’! You’ve made the whole nation proud,” she wrote on social media.

Known for keeping a close watch on major developments across the country — not just in politics but across diverse fields — Mamata Banerjee often takes to social media to share her personal reflections and sentiments on significant achievements and events.

In a similar vein, she had been vocal when violence erupted in Manipur some time ago.

At the time, Banerjee expressed deep concern over the situation in the strife-torn state and alleged that the BJP-led government was not presenting a clear picture of the death toll, even as shoot-at-sight orders were in force.

She had also lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for not sending a single representative to Manipur to review the situation.