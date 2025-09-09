Mamata congratulates Anuparna Roy for scripting history at Venice Film Fest

KOLKATA: By now, we know that Purulia girl Anuparna Roy has scripted history in world cinema by winning the Best Director award in the Orrizonti section for her debut film ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’ at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. With this triumph, she becomes the first Indian filmmaker ever to be honoured in this prestigious category.

On Monday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to celebrate her incredible achievement. Extending her congratulations, Banerjee described Anuparna’s victory as “a crown for the daughters of Bengal” and wished her many more milestones ahead.

The CM congratulated her parents and mentioned that they live in Kulti, with their roots in Jangalmahal. “I believe this crowning achievement of hers is a victory for the daughters of Bengal.

I pray that Anuparna continues to rise higher and brings even greater glory to us,” Banerjee wrote on X.

A student of Ranipur High School, Anuparna wanted to make a mark in the world of cinema despite her parents’ unwillingness. Before venturing into movies, she worked in the corporate world in Delhi and Mumbai.

Her first feature, ‘Run to the River’, shot in 2021 in the rustic landscapes of Puncha’s Nopara, released in 2023 and marked her arrival as a director of promise.

Her second film, ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’, went on to mesmerise audiences at Venice, ultimately earning her the coveted Best Director title.