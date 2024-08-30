Mamata congratulates Amit Shah on his son becoming ICC chairman

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated Union Home minister Amit Shah over his son Jay Shah being elected chairman of the International Cricket Committee (ICC).



Banerjee’s remarks assume significance in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, particularly Amit Shah, frequently accusing her and national general secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee, of nepotism under the “Didi-Bhaipo” (aunt-nephew) narrative.

“Congratulations, Union home minister (Amit Shah) !! Your son (Jay Shah) has not become a politician, but has become the ICC chairman - a post much much more important than most politicians!!” Banerjee wrote on her X handle. “Your son has indeed become very very powerful and I congratulate you on his most elevated achievement. Kudos!!” read the post by Banerjee who is also the TMC chairperson.

Jay Shah, who has been serving as the BCCI secretary since 2019, was elected unopposed as the ICC chairman on Tuesday, making him the youngest person ever to hold this prestigious post in global cricket administration. The 35-year-old will assume the role on December 1, taking over from 62-year-old Greg Barclay, who decided not to seek a third term.