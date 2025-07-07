Mamata congratulates 2 boys from Bengal for winning medals

Kolkata: Two boys from Bengal have made their mark in international chess by winning gold and silver in the World Cup Championship (under 10 category) organised by World Chess Federation (FIDE) at Batumi, Georgia.

The duo were congratulated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their remarkable feat in making not only Bengal but the entire country proud.

“Congratulations to our two boys from Bengal, Sarbartho Mani and Oishik Mondal, for their fabulous international success in Chess at Batumi, Georgia. We are proud of the two young chess stars as Sarbartho Mani clinches the Gold and Oishik Mondal brings home the Silver in the (under 10 category of) World Cup Championship organised by FIDE (World Chess Federation),” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She further maintained that the achievement of the two on the global stage will be an inspiration for all.

“Your outstanding achievements on the global stage are an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you both continued success in your journey ahead!” she further wrote on her X handle.

State Sports and Youth Affairs minister Aroop Biswas also congratulated the two for their achievement.