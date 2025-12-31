Mamata condoles Khaleda Zia’s death

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. Taking to social media, Banerjee expressed her grief, calling her a prominent public figure.

The three-time prime minister of Bangladesh breathed her last early Tuesday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. She was 80.

“Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers,” Banerjee posted on X.

Zia, the first female prime minister of Bangladesh, played a major role in restoring democracy in the country after a period of tumultuous military rule. She went on to dominate the country’s politics for decades.

She died from a prolonged illness. Her death was announced on Tuesday morning by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).