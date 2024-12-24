MillenniumPost
Mamata condoles filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s death

BY MPost24 Dec 2024 1:05 AM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and offered her heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Describing the 90-year-old Benegal as a “pillar of Indian cinema,” Banerjee paid tribute to his immense contribution.

“Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers,” she posted on X.

