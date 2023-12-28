Mamata condoles DMDK chief Vijayakanth’s death

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed her grief over the death of DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth and extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

“Profound condolences at the demise of the veteran public leader, DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth. He passed away today in Chennai and I express my solidarity with his family, friends and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” Banerjee posted on her ‘X’ handle.