Mamata condoles Debroy’s death, calls him ‘scholar of repute’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the death of noted economist Bibek Debroy on Friday describing him as a “brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute”

“Saddened by the news of the sudden demise of Bibek Debroy, noted economist and Chairman of PM’s Economic Advisory Council,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

“A brilliant son of Bengal and a scholar of repute, he will be remembered by us,” Banerjee said and offered condolences to the bereaved family and friends.