Mamata condoles death of workers

Condoling the deaths of the workers from West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she has instructed officials to coordinate with the Mizoram government for assistance in the rescue operation.

Expressing “shock” over the bridge collapse, Mamata wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district. Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/ assistance operations. Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help. We shall give due compensation asap to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased. Situation under watch.” Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also condoled the deaths of workers. In a

post on X, he wrote: “Deeply saddened by the tragic bridge collapse in Mizoram! Our hearts go out to the

families of the victims, especially the site workers from Malda. We stand in solidarity with the distressed and GoWB is actively coordinating with the Mizoram Government for rescue operations.”