Mamata condoles death of former Cal HC judge Susanta Chatterji

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed sorrow at the demise of former Calcutta High Court judge Susanta Chatterji.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Hon’ble Retired Justice Susanta Chatterji,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

“I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with them,” she said. Chatterji was also a judge of the Orissa High Court. “He was also appointed by our Government to head the Commission engaged to inquire into the affairs related to the massacre on 21st July, 1993,” Banerjee said. During a Youth Congress rally, led by its then leader Mamata Banerjee, 13 people were killed in alleged police firing.

The Trinamool Congress organises a massive rally every year on July 21 in Kolkata to mark the day.