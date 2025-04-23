Mamata condemns Pahalgam terror attack; ‘one from Bengal among those killed’

Kolkata: Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for swift recovery of the injured.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary too extended his condolences and called the incident a failure of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre which had assured that abrogation of Article 370 would bring lasting peace to the region.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on his X handle that one Bitan Adhikari, who hailed from Baishnabghata in Bengal, was among the ones who were killed in militant attack in Kashmir.

According to Ghosh, Bitan was on a family trip in Pahalgam when he was shot dead by militants on Tuesday. Ghosh informed that state Cabinet minister Aroop Biswas went to the Baishnabghata house after receiving the news.

He spoke to the wife (Sohini) of the deceased. She was with her husband’s body in Kashmir. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have spoken to her on the phone and extended her support. The state government will do the needful, she assured.

“The state Home Department and the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi are in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that the man’s body is brought back to the state at the earliest,” Biswas, is learnt to have stated after meeting the bereaved family at their residence.

“The body is currently at Srinagar General Hospital. It will be sent back after the post-mortem examination is completed,” he added.

Earlier, expressing anguish, the Chief Minister wrote on X: “I am deeply anguished by the brutal terrorist attack in the Pahalgam region of Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and must not go unpunished”.

Taking a dig at the Modi government over the incident, Abhishek wrote on X: “Today’s terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir is not only unfortunate and horrifying but it must serve as a clarion call for the GoI. This is the same government that claimed demonetisation would end black money and terror funding and that the abrogation of Article 370 would bring lasting peace to the region. Yet, today’s tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the failure of these promises, policies and propaganda. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. I pray that God grants them strength and comfort in this time of immense grief. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all who are injured”.

At least 28 people were killed, including foreign tourists, after terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday, according to government sources.