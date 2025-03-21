Mamata condemns Nagpur violence, bats for ‘unity in diversity’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condemned the violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, reiterating that she is in favour of unity as India is a country known for ‘unity in diversity’.

When asked about Nagpur violence, Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna: “You should ask Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and others for a response. My only response is that we are in favour of unity in diversity.”

Banerjee asserted she doesn’t support violence. “Even when we were in Opposition, we never supported any communal riots. After the demolition of Babri Masjid, there was a big riot and I had gone to Writers Building (former state secretariat) and assured the then Left-Front government of my support. When there is a crisis, we should all work together,” Banerjee said.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with Quranic inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, led to violence in Nagpur on Monday where several police personnel were injured.

Reacting to the farmer’s movement, Banerjee said: “It is unfortunate that the farmers are facing an acute crisis. They (Centre) should speak with the agitating farmers and if possible, agree to their demands. I feel beating them up is undesirable. Peace should prevail. The situation can be solved in a peaceful manner.“

The main issues of the protests include securing legal assurance for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and complete waiver of loans for all farmers.