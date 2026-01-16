Mamata condemns Beldanga violence, accuses BJP of provoking unrest

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in Beldanga in Murshidabad on Friday after protests erupted over the unnatural death of a migrant labourer from the area in Jharkhand.

Referring to the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the violence and urged protesters to maintain peace, alleging that the BJP was provoking the unrest. “It is not hard to guess who is provoking them to incite riots,” she said.

The agitation disrupted road and rail connectivity as protesters blocked National Highway-12 and squatted on railway tracks on the Sealdah–Lalgola section, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and several local and long-distance trains halted. Hundreds of buses and trucks were also stuck on the highway.

Police said the protests began around 9 am, with agitators blocking NH-12 by burning tyres and placing bamboo poles on railway tracks near Maheshpur and at Beldanga railway station. The blockade continued for nearly five hours and was withdrawn around 3.30 pm after talks with senior district officials, who assured a probe into the death. Rail and road movement gradually resumed by mid-afternoon.

“The situation is under control and peaceful. The last rites of the deceased have been completed,” said Kumar Sunny Raj, Superintendent of Police, Murshidabad Police District.

During the unrest, sections of the mob allegedly vandalised a traffic kiosk and damaged a police vehicle, while brickbatting left at least 12 people injured, several of them media personnel.

Two journalists from vernacular media outlets were allegedly attacked while covering the agitation. A woman journalist from a Bengali news channel was assaulted, while another journalist sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The Kolkata Press Club condemned the attacks and sought action.

The unrest was triggered by the death of migrant labourer Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of Sujapur Kumarpur under Beldanga, whose body was recovered from his rented accommodation in Jharkhand, where he worked as a scrap dealer. The 36–37-year-old was found hanging on Thursday. His family has alleged he was beaten to death and later hung to make it appear like suicide. The protests intensified after his body was brought back to the village on Friday morning.

The District Magistrate said: “We have held discussions. Compensation will be provided. Arrangements for a job are also being made. The accused will be given the punishment they deserve...”

Meanwhile, the District Police Superintendent said that senior police officers from Bengal will travel to Jharkhand on Friday to investigate the death of the migrant worker.