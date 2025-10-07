Mamata condemns attack on CJI, calls it assault on Constitution

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court premises, calling it an assault on the Constitution.

Posting on X, Banerjee wrote: “I condemn the attack today on the Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai ji in the Supreme Court premises. This has been a most outrageous thing and effectively an assault on the Constitution of India. I personally respect Justice Gavai and send him my regards from the flood-hit North Bengal where I am camping now. Jai Hind!”

The incident reportedly took place around 11.35 am when a 71-year-old lawyer, identified as Rakesh Kishore from Mayur Vihar in Delhi, allegedly removed his sports shoes and tried to throw them towards the Bench presided over by the Chief Justice. The situation was immediately brought under control by court security.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) later issued an interim order suspending the advocate from practising in any court with immediate effect. In its order, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said the act was prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court and violated professional ethics under the Advocates Act, 1961.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the incident unfortunate and condemnable, while senior advocate Indira Jaising described it as an attack on the institution of justice. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the act as “unprecedented, shameful and abhorrent,” saying it reflected growing intolerance and fanaticism in society.