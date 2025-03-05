Mamata: Come up with centralised system of cleaning...

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD&MA) department to come out with a centralised system for cleaning of garbage by the municipalities across the state. Presently, the respective municipalities have their own system of cleaning of garbage.

“Many scientific systems of garbage disposal have been introduced in recent times. I want a centralised system for garbage disposal as it will ensure transparency and accountability. There are a number of small towns that are not serious when it comes to cleanliness and are lackadaisical in its approach. So, rather than leaving it to the local level, things should be done centrally,” said Banerjee while chairing the first meeting of the State Level Investment Synergy Committee meeting on Monday.

Banerjee made it clear that the UDMA department should take the nod of the Finance department before recruiting anybody so that there is no problem or controversy in the later stages.