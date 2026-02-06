Mamata claims 1.72 cr lifted out of poverty, blames Centre over ‘deprivation’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that her government had brought more than 1.72 crore people out of poverty, while hitting out at the Centre and alleging continued deprivation of the state.



Addressing a Press conference after the Interim Budget presentation in the Assembly, Banerjee said the recent Union Budget had virtually ignored West Bengal.

“We have prepared this Budget of more than Rs 4 lakh crore despite so much deprivation. The Centre has given nothing to Bengal,” she said, adding that the state’s dues from the Centre stood at around Rs 2 lakh crore.

She said that, as per annual reports of the Government of India’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), the unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above had declined by nearly 45.65 per cent between 2017–18 and 2023–24.

Describing the Central Budget as “directionless, futureless and jobless”, Banerjee said: “Within our limited capacity we have been able to prepare this budget. Despite central deprivation, we could do it. I hope people will continue to trust us. We have done it together despite humiliation by every agency.” She alleged a “step-motherly treatment” by the Centre.

“They are continuously depriving Bengal. People are being beaten up by branding them as Bangladeshis.

Even pregnant women are not spared. No money is being released. There is a conspiracy to snatch away citizenship,” she alleged.

Principal Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister and Finance Department, Amit Mitra, said the size of the state Budget had reached an unprecedented Rs 4 lakh crore.

Mitra said the Interim Budget had increased nearly five times—from around Rs 84,000 crore in 2010–11 to Rs 4 lakh crore projected for 2026–27.

“The state’s own tax collection has risen 5.4 times to an estimated Rs 1,18,669 crore from Rs 21,129 crore in 2010–11, while nominal GSDP is projected to grow four times,” he said.

He said capital outlay had increased 18.5 times to around Rs 43,000 crore from Rs 2,226 crore in 2010–11.

“The revenue deficit as a percentage of GSDP has declined from 3.75 per cent to a projected 1.01 per cent in 2026–27. The fiscal deficit is projected to fall to 2.91 per cent from 4.24 per cent, while debt as a percentage of GSDP has declined to 37.98 per cent from 40.75 pe rcent,” Mitra said, asserting adherence to FRBM norms.