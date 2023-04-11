Mamata christens two beaches at Digha as Dheu Sagar & Surya Sagar

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee named two new beaches — Dheu Sagar and Surya Sagar in Digha and inaugurated them during her recent tour of Digha. Banerjee gave necessary directives to carry out a beautification drive along a 7 km stretch on the sea beach which will attract more tourists in the future.



The two beaches — Dheu Sagar and Surya Sagar will soon emerge as the major tourist destination as tourists often tend to visit comparatively new beaches.

Apart from Digha, Mandarmani, Tajpur beach towns see a huge influx of tourists daily.

As Digha and other beach towns in East Midnapore are important centres of tourist attraction in Bengal, Banerjee during her recently concluded tour urged the local administrations and hoteliers to keep the beach town clean.

The economic activities in Digha would further go up once the Jagannath temple is inaugurated. Digha is one of the most important destinations in Bengal having a 7 km long beach. Many hotels and homestays have come up and more will be set up in future resulting in the total financial development of the area.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned that the then chief minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy had developed Digha in the early 1960s.

The Jagannath Temple that is coming up in Digha will be a major attraction for tourists. Chief Minister Banerjee had visited the construction site and expressed her happiness over the progress in the construction of the proposed Jagannath temple in Digha.

The Rs 100-crore Jagannath Temple is being built by the Bengal government at the beach town of Digha in East Midnapore.

The temple, coming up on a 20-acre plot near the beach, is being built by West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO), resembling the centuries-old Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri.