Mamata: Chopra, Islampur violence due to infighting btw 2 groups, TMC not involved

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said violence in Chopra and Islampur was triggered due to infighting among different groups and the “ruling party was in no way involved in the incidents”.



Banerjee said the nomination process for the Panchayat election was done peacefully in Bengal. Trouble took place only in three areas out of 73,000-74,000 booths.

She said violence occurred in three places following local issues and accused the Opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating such incidents while filing nominations for the Panchayat polls.

“Our party is in no way involved in any violence. Our party had given strong instructions that the nomination process should be free and fair. As far as I know, more than 1 lakh nominations have been filed this year which is a record,” Banerjee said.

Referring to BJP-ruled states, she said in Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, 90 per cent of candidates are not allowed to contest the election in a free and fair manner.

Banerjee blamed the Opposition parties for creating ruckus in some places. She held CPI(M) responsible for the Chopra incident where a CPI(M) candidate was shot dead.

“Opposition parties are trying to create disturbance by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state’s image. The CPI(M) is behind today’s violence in the Chopra area in North Dinajpur, and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangar in South 24-Parganas,” she said.

Banerjee slammed the erstwhile Left Front government saying that the CPI(M) used to unleash a reign of terror during the Panchayat elections where many deaths were reported.

“Panchayat poll history is not new to me. In 2003, on election day, at least 36 people died. Similar incidents of violence took place in 2008. In 2013, when Meera Pandey was the Election Commissioner, Central forces were deployed but 39 people died. The problem of Panchayat election is that many members of a family contest the polls and they often get involved in a quarrel,” Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo also mentioned that her party is not involved in Islampur or Chopra incidents. Talking to reporters outside a party office in South 24-Parganas, Banerjee asserted that those who “were non-performers” have been denied tickets by the party this time. “Tickets have been given based on credibility,” said Banerjee.

She also slammed the BJP-led Central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using Central agencies to threaten the Trinamool.

The TMC chief is scheduled to hold a meeting at her residence in Kalighat on Saturday to discuss various issues in regard to the Panchayat elections.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is expected to join the meeting. The 18-member election committee may also be present.