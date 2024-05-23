Mamata challenges PM to an open debate, says ‘will prove who is right’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again challenged PM Modi to take part in a debate with her where journalists would ask no pre-set questions.



She also accused the BJP of sowing seeds of division among communities in the state.

Addressing a rally in support of TMC candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay in Kolkata Uttar, Banerjee pointed to a recent meeting where the Rajasthan Chief Minister interacted with Marwari businessmen in the city, highlighting BJP’s financial prowess.

“The BJP is a well-funded party, with ample resources to engage with businessmen from any community they choose. Individuals have the freedom to associate with whomever they wish, and I have no objection to that. However, I would like to ask these businessmen: Hasn’t Bengal shown you respect all these years? Haven’t we supported you whenever you needed assistance? In Bengal, every resident, regardless of their community, is considered one of us,” she remarked.

Challenging Modi to an open debate, Banerjee said she knew the pulse of the nation better than PM Modi.

“I know no less about the country compared to you. You were a Chief Minister before becoming a Prime Minister. I remained 7 times MP, a Railway minister, Union Coal minister, Women and Child Development minister. I know the country better than you do. I have never come to politics after rioting,” Banerjee said.

“I challenge Modi Babu to engage in a debate with me. You select the place and use a teleprompter. You can bring 10 officers along with you. Journalists will ask their questions. I will give answers as you will do. It will prove who is right. Will you accept my challenge?” Banerjee said.

In reaction to the relentless campaigns carried out by the Opposition to accuse the ruling Trinamool Congress of corruption and probably referring to BJP’s advertisements in newspapers, she said: “BJP has called me a thief. A low level of politics has been played. What was said was unconstitutional and illegal. I may file a defamation of Rs 1,000 crore and the money will be given to the people.”

Seeking votes in favour of party candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the TMC supremo asserted that the security deposit of BJP’s North Kolkata candidate Tapas Roy will be forfeited.

Without taking turncoat Roy’s name, Banerjee said: “Why did he join the BJP only in the fear of CBI and the I-T. He was frightened after CBI raised his house just one day. You won the MLA election three times only because you had the Trinamool Congress symbol. I have information that he was in touch with the BJP for the past one year. We need no such leader. His deposit will be forfeited. He was not with Trinamool Congress initially. You are hurling abuse at Sudip Banerjee. If you criticize anyone, you should be worthy of criticizing others by your virtues.”

She urged people to cast votes in favour of Sudip, who is probably contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the last time, hinted Mamata.

“Please cast your votes in favour of Sudip. BJP had put him in jail for one and a half years and they also kept Madan Mitra in jail. They did not quit TMC. The TMC supremo mentioned that she does not fear any party and only fears the people.

“The day the people will want me to quit, I will leave. I would assume that I might have committed a mistake. I am not afraid of any party or person. I am only committed to the people,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee from Thursday’s election rally elucidated the schedule of her programmes for the next few days.

She said that she would take part in a roadshow from Shyambazar to Swami Vivekananda’s house on May 29.

Incidentally, Modi will take part in a roadshow on a similar route. Banerjee said that she will hold road shows in Dum Dum and Ultadanga as well.

On May 30, she will take part in a roadshow from the Garia Bus Stand to Gopalnagar More.

Earlier on Thursday Banerjee took part in a road show from Kamarhati municipality to Sinthi More in support of her party candidate in Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat Sougata Roy and also for Sayantika Banerjee who is contesting for Baranagar Assembly by-election on TMC’s ticket.