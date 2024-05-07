Mamata calls SC stay on Calcutta HC’s job cancellation order ‘justice’

Kolkata: With the Supreme Court putting on hold the Calcutta High Court’s (HC) order of cancelling more than 25,000 jobs in the recruitment corruption case in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is “happy and mentally relaxed on receipt of justice at the highest court of the land”.



Following the order by the apex court, Banerjee wrote on X: “I am really very happy and mentally relaxed on receipt of justice at the highest court of the land. Congratulations to the entire teaching fraternity and my humble regards to the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.”

Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on X: “The Honorable Supreme Court has DEFUSED the BJP’s ‘EXPLOSIVE’ hurled last week to malign Bengal’s image and destabilize WB government. TRUTH HAS TRIUMPHED! We will continue to defy all odds and stand shoulder to shoulder with the people until our last breath.”

While addressing a press conference, Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the Apex Court has done justice by staying the order of the HC which invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff. She said the state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, ahead of the Calcutta HC order, had claimed that a bomb will drop on the state government. Later, when the HC verdict came, we saw what Adhikari was indicating. Unfortunately, the Apex Court on Tuesday has defused this bomb, said Bhattacharya.

She added that the Apex Court also directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against the state Cabinet but can continue its probe and submit a report in three-month time. “The smear campaign that was launched by some of the Opposition parties to malign the Bengal government was foiled by the Supreme Court order. Truth will win,” she claimed.

State Education minister Bratya Basu told the media: “I am happy. Our demands were accepted. Our government always stood by the deserving candidates. We are with them. The ones who fought for justice this long should not lose hope. Truth prevailed today.”

Asked why did the School Service Commission (SSC) not submit the necessary details to HC in which case matters wouldn’t have gone to the Apex Court, Basu alleged this is a lie and that the SSC indeed submitted the necessary details to HC and will again give a clarification in the media on Wednesday.