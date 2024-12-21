Mamata calls for statewide stir on Dec 23 against BJP over 'insult' to BR Ambedkar

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee called for a statewide protest on December 23 against BJP for insulting BR Ambedkar.

In her social media post, Banerjee, on Friday, stated that she would not accept the insults unleashed on Ambedkar by the Union Home minister Amit Shah. She also condemned the BJP government at the Centre for its anti-Dalit mindset.

She had already expressed her shock at the comments made by Shah. Banerjee had on Wednesday claimed that Shah’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha about BR Ambedkar were a display of the BJP’s “casteist and anti-Dalit mindset”.

In a social media post on Friday, Banerjee said: “We will never accept the insult to the Drafting Committee Chairman BR Ambedkar. The BJP which is anti-Constitution has repeatedly been launching attacks on the democracy of this great country. As the days are passing, their anti-Dalit mindset is getting exposed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has damaged the sanctity of the Parliament and insulted Ambedkar and other members of the Drafting Committee. It is not only an insult to Ambedkar but also to the backbone of the Indian Constitution.”

Banerjee also stated that protests will be carried out from 2-3 pm on December 23 at all blocks in the state, municipalities and also at all KMC wards to protest the insult. She also urged the people to join the movement on December 23.

“To protest the insult to Ambedkar and the freedom fighters, strong protests will be held in all wards. You all come and join it to save our democracy. Let us all stand against the autocratic BJP’s conspiracies and stage protest to keep the values of our Constitution intact,” Banerjee added.

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah took a swipe at the Congress, saying, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven).”

Reacting to this, Banerjee earlier in a post on X had said: “The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM @AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy.”