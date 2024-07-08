Mamata calls for coordination with Rlys to manage influx for July 21 rally

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday said that she would ask the Chief Secretary of the state BP Gopalika to hold a meeting with the Railway officials so that the rush caused due to the influx of her party supporters from North Bengal for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally would be handled in a better way.

Banerjee during a press conference on Monday also urged the police to ensure that no incidents happen when the people would start flocking in from different parts to attend the mega rally in Dharmatala on July 21.

It is going to be a significant rally this year after the party’s overwhelming success in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Many people would come to the city, particularly from North Bengal, to attend the July 21 rally. Police should ensure that there is no accident. I would ask the Chief Secretary to immediately hold a meeting with the Railway officials. Clearing rush is the duty of the Railways. If there is any rush, they have a system. Let them run more trains. Payment would be made for extra trains to meet the extra rush. The people would start coming to the city from north Bengal from July 18,” Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee as the then president of Youth Congress in 1993 called for Writers’ Buildings march on 21 July demanding no polling without voters’ identity cards and other issues like unleashing red terror and failure of the state government to control price hikes. The police opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters.

Trinamool has already started preparations to make the event a grand success.

Senior Trinamool leaders have already urged their party workers at the grass-root level to come to the venue collectively in processions and not by availing metro, buses or on motorcycles in individual capacity. Senior party leaders like Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas during a preparation meeting on Friday told the party members and other party leaders at the grass-root level that there is no short-cut way to become a big leader.