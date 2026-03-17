Mamata calls ECI, BJP ‘anti-women, anti-Bengal’

Kolkata: Branding the poll panel and the BJP-led Centre as “anti-women and anti-Bengal,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the transfer of top state bureaucrats and police officers, asserting defiantly that no matter the attacks, her party will return to power.



Speaking at a protest rally against the LPG price hike, Banerjee said that whatever “revenge” the BJP and the ECI take, she will again meet those bureaucrats in the secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee also stated that her party will bag more seats this time.

“We want to see how much attack you can unleash upon us. Monday’s rally has proved that no matter how much you attack, Bengal will win. Take it from me, even if you change everyone, the Bengal government will not change,” Banerjee told the huge gathering at Dorina Crossing.

“They chose the hour of midnight to remove Nandini Chakravorty, the Chief Secretary and a Bengali woman, without consulting the state government. It goes to show how anti-women they are,” Banerjee said.

Referring to the removal of state Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, she said: “Our Home Secretary is a non-Bengali person. His removal reflects the deep disdain they have for efficient officers of Bengal.”

Banerjee, apparently, hitting out at the ECI but without directly naming it, said: “It doesn’t matter who you appoint, they will all work for Bengal.”

She added: “We do not want this BJP. People should live with respect. Conduct the election in Bengal peacefully; no one should fall into any trap. Then we will see about Delhi, we are not weak.”

Banerjee further alleged that the Centre was interfering in administrative matters and claimed that the state government’s recommendations were not always respected in official appointments.

“This time it will be a bigger game. Hit a six at the BJP democratically. Trinamool is winning. People of Bengal will win. Our seats will increase,” she added.

Referring to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s recent statement that attacks may be carried out at Kalighat while referring to the attack on Shashi Panja’s residence, Banerjee said: “How can someone say that attacks will be carried out in Kalighat if he is not scared. One who says so much, I have helped him as well.”

Slamming the ECI over the transfer of police officers, she said there is no point in threatening police officers. They are performing their jobs. They have secured the job through their credentials, not by anybody else.

“Why did you transfer to Kolkata CP (Supratim Sarkar). Will you smuggle in currency? We will launch attacks so that you get caught. We will keep a tab,” Banerjee added.Regarding the attack on Panja’s residence, Banerjee said: “Before organising the Brigade, what did you do? You carried out an attack on Panja’s house. You should be ashamed. We will not bear with this. Earlier, we said that we don’t want revenge. Now we are saying “throw out the BJP.”

Banerjee also accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances ahead of the elections and alleged that attempts were being made behind the scenes to influence the situation in the state.

“What did you do last night? At 1 am, I got a message that a party, using someone from behind the scenes, was secretly organising hooliganism,” she said.

She also appealed to authorities to ensure that the Assembly elections are conducted peacefully, saying voters should not be intimidated.

Speaking on the prevailing LPG cooking gas crisis in the state in the wake of the conflict in West Asia, Banerjee claimed the problem was “artificially created”.