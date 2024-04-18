Mamata calls 2024 LS polls ‘darkest election in history’

Kolkata: Besides promising that CAA and NRC will be scrapped if INDIA bloc forms a government at the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally in Silchar constituency, Assam in favour of her party candidate Radheshyam Biswas, termed this Lok Sabha election as the darkest in India’s poll history, warning that there may not be any more elections if the BJP comes to power.



Banerjee said if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again then India may not see anymore elections again and asserted that democracy will be destroyed.

She criticized the BJP government for using the Central probe agencies to attack Opposition party members and remarked that the Central agencies seem to have taken an oath to forever serve the BJP.

She promised that if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre then it will scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) laws.

Banerjee accused the BJP of turning the entire country into a “detention camp”.

She reminded the gathering, “when 17 lakh Bengali Assamese were excluded out of 19 lakh excluded from NRC, I was there to agitate for the people”. Banerjee asserted that her party believes in uniting people and not dividing them on the basis of religion and for which all discriminatory laws will be scrapped if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

“The BJP is into dividing and torturing people across India — Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Delhi. Manipur is dying and there is no relief,” Banerjee claimed.

She appealed to people to vote for all four TMC candidates in Assam in the Lok Sabha polls and announced that her party would contest all 126 assembly seats in Assam in 2026.

Banerjee also mentioned the beneficiary schemes implemented in West Bengal and said the same will be introduced in Assam if TMC comes to power.

Besides Radhashyam Biswas in the Silchar constituency, TMC has nominated Gauri Sankar Sarania, Abul Kalam Azad and Ghana Kanta Chutia for contesting the general elections from Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Lakhimpur, respectively.