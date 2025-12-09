Mamata blames Centre for IndiGo turmoil, seeks compensation for flyers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blamed the Centre for the mounting IndiGo flight cancellations across the country and said the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) policy had been implemented “without any planning”.

She demanded compensation for passengers who paid for tickets but received “no service and suffered huge losses”, and suggested that travellers approach courts if needed.

“It is most unfortunate that the maximum number of flights have stopped. This is a disaster of their own making. What is the alternative for the public? Thousands of passengers are stranded in airports and feeling mentally tortured,” Banerjee said at Kolkata airport before leaving for Cooch Behar.

“I ask the Government of India to make a plan to resolve this. The BJP government is not interested in matters related to the country and the people. The BJP cares only about how to capture institutions,” she said.

Under the revised FDTL norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), pilots’ weekly rest period has increased to 48 hours from 36, and night landings have been limited to two from six. The definition of night hours has also been extended by an hour. The rules were implemented in two phases, the second coming into force in November.

The Chief Minister accused the Centre of enforcing the new rules abruptly and without considering alternative arrangements, leaving passengers to bear the burden. “Passengers are suffering everywhere. Before you suddenly stop a service, you must think — what option have you given the public? What is the alternative?” she asked.

Banerjee acknowledged that ensuring pilots’ rest and passenger safety is essential.

“Over-duty is unacceptable. Pilots are human beings — they need rest. But you cannot implement such changes overnight. There should have been at least 15–20 days’ notice so that airlines and the government could plan ahead,” she said.

Banerjee noted that flights had been grounded, trains were overbooked, and journeys that take two hours by air now take a day and a half by rail. “Time is very precious to people. Many passengers have been harassed for the past few days. How are people supposed to travel?” she said.

The Chief Minister also cited a real-world casualty of the disruption — a couple who missed their own wedding reception after their flight was cancelled and had to greet guests over a video call. “Air fares have soared in the middle of the crisis. Where a ticket cost Rs 3,000, it is now Rs 50,000. This is mental harassment of the common people,” she said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s “double-engine” claim, Banerjee alleged the party was focused on elections, controlling EVMs and using Central agencies. “They have time for foreign tours, but no time to look at problems in this country,” she added. At the Kolkata airport, Banerjee met Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Both described the interaction as a courtesy call. With thousands stranded in Kolkata and elsewhere, Banerjee said the situation now required urgent intervention by the Centre. “At least run half the flights, or work out another arrangement depending on pilot availability. Planning is the government’s responsibility,” she said.