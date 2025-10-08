Mamata blames Centre for depriving Bengal of necessary funds

Siliguri: “I don’t know whether Bengal is an exceptional child! We are facing stepmother-like treatment from the Central government,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remarked, raising allegations of non-cooperation while addressing a Press conference at Uttarkanya on Tuesday evening after visiting the flood-affected areas of Dudhia in the Darjeeling district.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Union government has continuously deprived Bengal of necessary funds, including those meant for flood management. She claimed that states governed by the “double engine” model are receiving adequate financial support, while Bengal is being neglected.

“A huge amount is required to restore the damaged infrastructure. We cannot stop this because the Union government is not giving us funds. Public will suffer then. We will do it from our own coffers,” stated Banerjee.

“From the last five years, we are not getting funds for different projects, including flood and disaster management, 100 days work, Awas Yojna and rural roads. Despite all the barriers, we are supporting people from our own fund,” the Chief Minister said.

Describing the recent calamity as “man-made flash floods”, Banerjee said that a large volume of water from Bhutan and Sikkim enters North Bengal, causing rivers to overflow and trigger landslides following heavy rainfall.

She urged the Union government to intervene and resolve the cross-border water management issues, also pointing out that Bengal has no representation in the Bhutan River Commission—a situation she believes should be corrected to safeguard the state’s interests.

Bristling at the Opposition’s attacks over her presence at the Durga Puja carnival in Kolkata amid floods and landslides in North Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Monday hit back, calling the event the state’s pride, and accused her BJP rivals of “shamelessly politicising a natural calamity for narrow political gains”. “If I had gone that day, what could I have done? The administration needs time to begin work after such a disaster. The carnival is not a party function; it’s an event that represents Bengal’s culture and unity. Foreign dignitaries and guests were present at the event,” she said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Prime Minister’s recent social media post stating that deaths occurred due to a bridge collapse. “Those people had died due to landslides, not because of bridge collapse. It can be due to misinformation. The Prime Minister should trust the state elected body, not his political party. The Union government will only ask for reports, but will not release funds for the victims,” she remarked.

She further mentioned that she, along with the Chief Secretary, had been monitoring the situation from day one. Due to the prompt action and relentless efforts by the administration and police, many lives

could be saved.

“Our teams are doing great work. Restoration work in many places has already started. Compensations have been distributed, relief materials are being provided and community kitchens are running. On Wednesday afternoon, I will return to Kolkata, but I will come back to North Bengal within a few days,” added Banerjee.