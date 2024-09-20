Mamata blames Centre for Bengal flood, threatens to launch stir against DVC

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lashed out at the Centre for its “irresponsible behaviour” and not carrying out dredging at the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams which released water resulting in floods in several districts of the state.



She also said: “As the national highway is going underwater, there is an impending danger as trucks may sink, hence the Jharkhand border will remain sealed for the next three days.”

Banerjee also warned of a major movement against the excessive release of water by DVC.

Holding DVC accountable for the “man-made” floods, Banerjee warned that she would consider severing all ties with the Centre-run organisation and also suggested there was a conspiracy behind the situation in the state.

“I am in fear of what I’ve seen. I don’t know if we will maintain any relationship with DVC. We will abolish our relationship with them if they keep sinking the people of Bengal. It’s a conspiracy,” Banerjee said while supervising the flood conditions at Panskura in East Midnapore.

“This is not rainwater; it is water released by the Central government organisation DVC from its dams. This is a man-made flood, and it’s unfortunate. Why isn’t the Central government dredging the DVC dams, where the water storage capacity has decreased by 36 per cent. There is a larger conspiracy at play. This cannot continue and we will start a major movement against this,” she added.

Banerjee also claimed the DVC has released 5.5 lakh cusecs of water this year, contributing to the current crisis.

She also urged the administration to ensure that everyone receives adequate relief materials. From Panskura, Banerjee was scheduled to visit the flooded areas of Hooghly and Howrah.

Since Wednesday, she has been touring various parts of the state affected by the floods.

Banerjee said: “This is Jharkhand that released the water, and this is DVC, a Central government agency. This isn’t right. It never happened before. We conduct meetings from time to time. I called the DVC chairman. I requested them not to release too much water. Bengal is boat-shaped. It hasn’t ever happened in the past. We have done a lot to mitigate floods. The Ghatal Master Plan, which was left to gather dust, we took it forward.”

Banerjee raised a series of questions: “DVC’s total capacity is only 36 per cent. Why don’t they want to conduct dredging and desilting? I have written to the Prime Minister several times but no action was taken. Why should Bengal sink? No dredging in Farakka–Bengal and Bihar sink. DVC doesn’t dredge, and Bengal sinks. They release water towards Bengal to keep Jharkhand safe.”

Banerjee added: “The Bengal-Jharkhand border has been sealed for three days starting from Thursday. As the national highway is going underwater, there is an impending danger as trucks may sink.”

Banerjee also explained that excess water from surrounding regions, including rainwater from Nepal and Bhutan, enters Bengal, causing floods in North Bengal. In South Bengal, DVC’s water releases have led to severe flooding. Later in the day, the Chief Minister wrote X: “Today, I visited flood-affected areas of Panskura, Ratulia and spoke to the local people and assured them. Local administrations are with them around the clock. Those who have lost crops will get insurance coverage. I was going to Udaynarayanpur. I have been monitoring the flood situation from day 1. Our government is committed to stand by the affected people. We have ensured that each family gets relief materials.

In another development, it was learnt that due to the high tide on ‘Purnima’, water from Tolly’s Nullah entered the Chief Minister’s residence at Kalighat. Banerjee enquired about the situation over the telephone.