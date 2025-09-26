Mamata blames Centre, Farakka water release for Bengal floods

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre for not dredging the Farakka Barrage for several years and claimed that the release of water by other states contributes to recurrent flooding in large parts of Bengal during the monsoon.

“If they don’t dredge in the coming days and if I return (to power after the 2026 Assembly elections) with your blessings, I know how to deal with them. If they push water towards us, we will send water back to them. How many people will suffer every year, how many farmers will see their land inundated because of this?” Banerjee said while inaugurating the Durga Puja of Suruchi Sangha in New Alipore.

Responding to Opposition criticism over the recent flooding in Kolkata and adjoining areas after heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday, Banerjee defended the administration’s efforts in draining out water.

“We managed to pump the water out within six hours. From London to Delhi, any major city would take time to recover after such torrential rain. We don’t play politics with death. Any death is unfortunate. Those who indulge in politics over death should look at their own faces in the mirror,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that the waterlogging situation worsened because of the release of water by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and Farakka.

“The state was already reeling under floods and rivers and canals were filled to capacity on account of unilateral water release by the DVC. Large volumes of water from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh poured in through the Farakka Barrage, which is already crisis-ridden due to lack of dredging. On top of that, this massive downpour happened,” she explained.

She also took a swipe at the Opposition’s lawsuits over drainage issues, warning that such moves would boomerang.

Highlighting state initiatives, Banerjee said: “We have constructed more than 500 check dams. But if they shirk their responsibility, I will be compelled to take stern measures.”

Later, while inaugurating the Durga Puja at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, the Chief Minister praised the police force for their tireless service during festivals and disasters, calling them “indispensable to society.”

“The world cannot run without you. During festivals, you hardly get time at home. In every disaster, you are the first to step in, and despite that, no one from your family complains. You can carry on your duty only because of their support. Salute to my police family,” she said, as the audience gave a standing ovation.

She lauded the police for creating a Jagannath Dham-themed Puja despite their busy schedule, describing it as “the best”, and called for greater women’s participation in the force in the coming years.

Banerjee further announced that within the next two years, a world-class Durga Angan would be built, similar to Jagannath Dham. She said the land has been identified, Cabinet approval secured and a trust formed, with construction expected to begin soon.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Durga Puja organised by Nabanir old-age home at Chetla, where she spent time with the inmates, handed over Puja gifts and listened to their songs. She was accompanied by ministers Firhad Hakim and Indranil Sen.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee virtually inaugurated around 300 Pujas across the districts.