Mamata blames Centre, DVC as flood threat rises in Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on the Centre and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing excessive water into Bengal’s river systems without prior warning, exacerbating flood-like conditions in several districts.

“Despite repeated appeals, the DVC is not listening. We have told the Centre to carry out desiltation, which would allow the DVC to hold four lakh metric cusecs of water, but nothing is being done,” Banerjee said while chairing a high-level meeting at Nabanna with senior officials of the state government and police. District magistrates and district police officers attended the meeting virtually.

The Chief Minister claimed that over 27,000 lakh cubic metres of water had been released by the DVC since June 18, calling the situation “very unfortunate.” She also accused the Centre of discrimination, alleging that it had stopped Ganga erosion funds and withheld flood relief for Bengal, while Assam continued to receive assistance.

Banerjee listed the districts where flood concerns are mounting—West Midnapore (Ghatal, Keshpur, Chandrakona), Jhargram, Bankura, Uluberia in Howrah, Khanakul, Goghat and Joyrambati-Kamarpukur in Hooghly, and parts of East Midnapore. She also asked the district magistrates of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Malda and Murshidabad to stay on high alert. She cautioned that municipal areas may also be vulnerable, particularly during high tide.

She directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to identify low-lying areas, ‘kutcha’ houses and other flood-prone pockets and prepare for emergency evacuations. “Do miking. Set up relief camps. Use government buildings if required for relocating people from low-lying areas. Ensure there is no shortage of anti-venom, food, tarpaulin, medicines, clothes and drinking water,” Banerjee instructed. She asked the Power department to launch a digital awareness campaign warning people against touching live wires and directed the Health department to stock emergency medicines. The disaster management team was told to remain on high alert.

Asserting that administrative slack would not be tolerated, Banerjee said: “I will not listen to complaints or excuses. Relief must be provided without fail. All ministers must coordinate with DMs and BDOs.” She announced the formation of three-member secretary-level teams to camp in inundated areas for at least a week and reiterated that heavy vehicles must be restricted on rural roads, blaming local vested interests for violating rules. She urged the Panchayat department and police to enforce restrictions strictly.

The Chief Minister directed that NDRF and SDRF teams be deployed, disaster management cells activated in every district and 24x7 coordination maintained with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. “This is our social responsibility,” she concluded.