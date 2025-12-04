Mamata blames BJP for Waqf Act, vows to protect religious properties

Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of introducing the contentious Waqf Amendment Act 2025 and asserted that her government would not allow “anyone to touch religious properties”, further alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was Union Home minister Amit Shah’s “cunning step ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections”.

At a massive public rally in Gazole on Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that the SIR exercise was intended to “paralyse the state machinery” and “terrorise citizens”.

“We have never said don’t do SIR or census. It takes time. During elections, what is your hurry? You earned crores through demonetisation and now in the name of SIR, you wish to do votebandi. How many people have died, tell me. When will you stop? If someone speaks Bangla, you call them Bangladeshi. Those who came here during Independence, how do you call them Bangladeshi? Is Sonali Bangladeshi? You used the BSF to push back even a pregnant woman. We filed a case and the court said she has to be repatriated,” stated Banerjee.

“Amit Shah has done this so that either you follow SIR or shut down the government. However, we will fight. Bangla cannot be suppressed,” stated the Chief Minister. Taking aim at the BJP over religious issues, Banerjee criticised the Waqf (Amendment) Act brought by the Centre. “The Waqf property law has been made by the BJP. In the Vidhan Sabha, we resisted it and filed a case in the Supreme Court. As long as we are here, I will not allow anyone to touch religious places,” she said.

She accused the BJP of encouraging communal politics while asserting her own party’s secular stand. “Don’t teach me Hindutva. I know Hindutva. We have built Jagannath Dham, Kalighat Skywalk, Dakshineswar Skywalk. What have we not done?” she remarked.

Banerjee claimed 39 BLOs have died in Bengal due to SIR-related stress and pressure and said several others remain critical. “Citizens again have to prove they belong to the country. Why? So many people have died?” she asked, urging people not to panic if servers malfunction or documents are misplaced.

Announcing a major assistance programme, she said “May I Help You” camps would start from December 12 in every block. “If anyone lacks documents, they will get them from blocks. I am your protector. There will be no pushback and none will go to any detention camp,” she assured.

Banerjee urged people to ensure their names remain in the draft list and attend hearings. “Fill the form and attend the hearing so your name is not struck off. Call back all the migrant workers in other states to ensure their names are on the electoral roll,” she declared, ending her speech with “Joy Bangla!”

Banerjee reached Gazole College Ground by helicopter at around 1 pm and left for Murshidabad at around 2 pm. After giving her speech she also danced with tribal women on the stage.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of withholding over Rs 1.87 lakh crore owed to Bengal. “All GST money goes to the Centre now. They are even taking Rs 20,000 crore from us in the name of GST reforms,” she alleged. “What is left then? They want to occupy everything.”

Emphasising the state’s social welfare model, Banerjee highlighted Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi and Banglar Bari as examples of schemes sustained despite the alleged fund freeze. “Like women manage households with savings, I do the same for Bengal,” she said.

“We have risen a lot and will rise more. Without Bengal, there would have been no freedom struggle, no nobojagoron, no culture. Joy Bangla,” concluded Banerjee.