Mamata blames Bhutan for North Bengal deluge, says they ‘must pay compensation’

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the release of water from dams in Bhutan for the devastating floods in North Bengal’s Nagrakata and demanded that Bhutan compensate West Bengal for the extensive damage caused.

“Since Bhutan’s water caused so much destruction, they must pay compensation,” Banerjee said on Monday while visiting flood-ravaged Bamandanga Tendu in Nagrakata.

“For a long time, we have been demanding the formation of an India–Bhutan River Commission with a representative of Bengal as a member. Due to our continued pressure, the Centre has now decided to convene a meeting in Delhi on October 16 to discuss the issue. We will send our officials to strongly present our case,” stated Banerjee.

Under mounting pressure, the Central government reportedly has called an emergency meeting to deliberate on flood management and cross-border water release from Bhutan.

Banerjee left the Malangi Forest Bungalow under the Jaldapara Forest Division in Alipurduar around noon and travelled by road to Bamandanga, crossing a temporary bamboo-and-wood bridge constructed for her visit.

At Bamandanga, the Chief Minister personally handed over appointment letters for Special Home Guard jobs to the families of ten people who lost their lives in the recent floods — eight from Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district and two from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar.

Those who received jobs include Nimai Barman and Jayanti Barman from Mathabhanga, and from Nagrakata — Prakash Kheria, Akash Nayek, Shubham Orao, Agam Orao, Kuleshwar Sahu, Sawtal Munda, Biren Lohar, and Prem Chand.

“The sudden rise of the river claimed ten lives in Nagrakata on Saturday night,” Banerjee said.

“We have given Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family, and now one family member from each is being appointed as a Special Home Guard. Community kitchens will continue to operate, new houses will be built for those who lost their homes, and farmers will get crop insurance compensation. Camps are also being organised to help residents recover lost documents,” she further stated.

After receiving his appointment letter, flood victim Biren Lohar of Model Village said: “My brother died in the floods. The Chief Minister has given one of our family members a job. We are thankful to her.”

Banerjee also expressed concern about large quantities of dolomite being washed downstream with the floodwaters and instructed the district administration to recover the mineral and channel the revenue into the Disaster Management Fund.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected a community kitchen to check food preparation and distribution of relief materials before proceeding to the Tondu relief camp, where she interacted with affected residents.

“I thank all officials, the District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police for working tirelessly,” she told the crowd.

“Many have lost their homes — the government will rebuild them under the Banglar Bari scheme. A permanent bridge will also be constructed here, though it will take time. Until it’s safe for you to return home, relief camps and kitchens will continue. I’ve instructed separate bathrooms to be built for men and women in the camps,” she said.

After concluding her visit to Nagrakata, Banerjee stopped at Meteli, where she handed over relief materials meant for Dhupguri to local MLA Nirmal Roy, who said the aid would be distributed after proper coordination.

The Chief Minister then travelled to Kurseong, from where she is scheduled to visit landslide-ravaged areas in the Darjeeling Hills on Tuesday and later proceed to Darjeeling town.

Banerjee was accompanied by Ministers Aroop Biswas and Buluchik Baraik, senior state government officials, Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen, and Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath.