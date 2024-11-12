Mamata begins crucial Darjeeling tour, appeals votes for TMC to ‘ensure rapid development’

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who embarked on a tour of Darjeeling on Monday urged voters of the six Assembly constituencies going to bypolls to vote for her party “to ensure faster and continuous development”.

Addressing media persons in Kolkata before departing for Darjeeling, Banerjee stated: “The Bengal government; the ‘Ma, Mati, Manush government is with you throughout the year. We are with you, I am with you and will be with you. I request the electors of the 6 Assembly constituencies where bypolls will be held on November 13 to vote for TMC for rapid and continued development.”

Expressing gratitude at the victories of the TMC candidates in the Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee said that the party MPs were working for the people and would continue to do so.

She further stated that it has been one and a half years since she visited Darjeeling.

“I didn’t visit during the last Parliamentary elections either, as Anit Thapa was handling the election oversight in the Hills,” said Banerjee.

Incidentally, Thapa is the president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, (BGPM) an ally of the TMC.

“I always want Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars and the tea gardens to prosper. I want all people whether Gorkha, Bengali, Scheduled Tribe, Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh or Muslims to live in peace, prosperity and happiness,” stated Banerjee.

When questioned on bypolls in other states, Banerjee stated: “I do not want to comment on other states but would definitely want everyone to cast their votes against BJP.”

On arriving at Bagdogra, Banerjee, talking to media persons, reiterated her appeal for votes to TMC candidates in the bypolls.

However, she stressed the Madarihat Constituency in the Alipurduar district where victory has been eluding the TMC since the party has come to power in Bengal. “We have not got seats in Alipurduar. So I would request votes for the TMC candidate there. TMC is contesting in the remaining 5 seats also. So I would urge electors to vote for the TMC in all constituencies going to bypolls,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister stated that she could not come during Durga Puja or Diwali, so she was visiting now.

She stated that she would be departing for Kolkata on November 14.

In Bagdogra members of the Indigenous Lepcha Association met the Chief Minister and submitted a memorandum. Lepcha school children were also present.

The Chief Minister told them that she would talk to the Lepcha representatives during her meeting with representatives of different board members at Gorkha Ranga Mancha Bhawan, Darjeeling on November 12 at 3.30 pm.

Huge crowds lining both sides of the road greeted the Chief Minister.

Though she did not get out of the car, she had an exchange of words with Thapa stating that she would be meeting him in Darjeeling.

Incidentally, a meeting is lined up with GTA representatives also at Gorkha Ranga Mancha on November 12 at 3:30 pm.

Important issues revolving around GTA, including the full-fledged transfer of powers and functions to the GTA from the state government along with pending funds of Rs 283 crore from 2014-15 to 2023 towards the allocated Budget.

On November 13, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Sale of Articles of Rural Artisan Society (SARAS) Mela at Darjeeling Chowrasta at 3 pm.

From the programme, she is scheduled to inaugurate several state and GTA projects and also lay foundation stones.

The inauguration could include a new building of the Siliguri Police Commiserate at Mallaguri along with an alternative intake tank for the drinking water project in Fulbari by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

“The 12-day-long SARAS mela at the Darjeeling Chowrasta will have 100 general stalls; 15 food stalls and open spaces. More than 300 artisans and women from Self Help Groups will take part.

Along with GTA and districts of West Bengal, other states including Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Bihar have already registered.

There will be a Shrishti Shree pavilion also exhibiting the best handicrafts of Bengal. In the evening cultural shows will be held,” stated Sumedha Pradhanb, executive director, GTA and project director, DRDC.