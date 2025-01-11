Mamata begins assessing performance of each Min to build ‘yet more efficient govt’

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has begun assessing each minister’s performance. She has mandated that every ministerial department undergo a rigorous but confidential evaluation of their performances and outcomes. The CM is leaving no stone unturned to dig into every ministerial section to build her own yet more efficient government.

Including all sectors starting from the department of Agriculture to Finance, Disaster Management and Civil Defence to Food and Supplies, every section has an eye on them. The departments regulated by other ministers are being closely observed through the lens of the performance of their respective ministers. A few ministers have already been marked by her after she requested their performance reports and addressed them with constructive criticism.

Becharam Manna (Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development) has been marked in this whole procedure. Likewise, the CM criticised state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty for the lack of buses on the road and claimed that the department had become “silent,” implying that it had ceased to do its duties. She reprimanded the minister for claiming that the frequency of some buses had risen and told him to take a personal tour of the city to comprehend the predicament of commuters who depend on public transportation. Furthermore, state Education minister Bratya Basu was chastised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for implementing a semester system at the school level without her knowledge and she ordered him to immediately revoke the program.

Additionally, her very own departments, including Information and Cultural Affairs, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Planning and Statistics and Personnel and Administrative Reforms are no longer an exception. She has requested that the Chief Secretary obtain detailed note reports from the Departmental Secretary about the ministries she has authorised. The Malda councillor’s murder case is also being looked after closely which led to two more arrests. Simultaneously, Gangasagar Mela has been one of the most crucial upgrading initiatives by the CM.

The entire procedure points to a progressive evolution inside the ministerial departments where many more developments and upgrades are ready to unfold. This practice also raises the question of whether a Cabinet reshuffle is likely.