Mamata bats for ‘ industry freedom’, says Centre creating fear

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged greater freedom for industry and workers, accusing the Centre of withholding funds and creating uncertainty through central agencies, which she said hampers business growth.

Addressing the Business & Industry Conclave 2025, she highlighted Bengal’s cultural and economic strengths, including UN recognition as a top cultural destination and Durga Puja’s massive economic impact. Banerjee cited growth in logistics, tourism, real estate and the creative economy, with major investments and job creation.