Mamata bans ‘The Kerala Story’ in Bengal, calls it ‘distorted’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her government’s decision to ban the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ to “maintain peace in Bengal” and to avoid any sort of incitement to violence and hatred.



The state is apprehensive that some scenes in the movie may be detrimental to the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state.

Banerjee directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the film is removed from cinema halls or multiplexes that have been running it in the state. It is learnt that strict action will be taken against any theatre found showing the film.

Speaking about the movie released last weekend, Banerjee said: “First they came with ‘Kashmir Files’, now it’s ‘The Kerala Story’ and then they are planning for Bengal files. Why the BJP is trying to create a communal problem? ‘The Kerala Story’ is an attempt to defame Kerala with distorted facts.”

She further maintained that some stars funded by BJP came to Bengal and with some “distorted and concocted story”, they were preparing ‘Bengal Files’.

Accusing the BJP of financing a movie on Bengal modelled after ‘The Kashmir Files’ named Bengal Files, she said: “What is ‘The Kashmir Files’? It is to humiliate one section. What is ‘The Kerala Story’? It is a distorted story and is an attempt to defame Kerala with distorted facts.”

Banerjee also came down heavily upon the CPI(M) and said it was very “disappointing that the latter is allowing the movie to be screened”.

“Instead of the Trinamool Congress, it’s the CPI(M) who should have been critical of the film as they rule Kerala. She alleged that the CPI(M) is working in collusion with the BJP and thus allowing the screening of the film,” she added.

The Sudipto Sen movie, which has courted controversy ever since its trailer was released, is facing stiff protests in several states.

Tamil Nadu has already cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

The Adah Sharma starrer ‘The Kerala Story’ centres around alleged religious indoctrination in Kerala and how Hindu and Christian women are being targeted by radical Islamic clerics.

The movie claims that these women were converted to Islam and later sent to countries like Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria “to fight for the cause of Islam”.