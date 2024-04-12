‘Mamata Banerjee to visit South Dinajpur three times before polls’

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit South Dinajpur district again, said Biplab Mitra, Trinamool candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency.



Biplab Mitra said: “If everything goes well, Mamata Banerjee will come three times before the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency election on April 26. She will hold public meetings in support of the TMC candidate on April 18, 21 and 22. If the schedule remains unchanged, she will hold public meetings in Harirampur on April 18, in Kumarganj on April 21 and in Balurghat or Gangarampur on April 22.” As BJP has brought several leaders, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, to campaign for Balurghat LS seat, this seat has now become a prestige fight for both the TMC and the BJP. This time, Mamata Banerjee will hold a total of three public meetings in the district. Earlier, she held public meetings in Tapan and now, she will hold public meetings in three Assemblies of Balurghat LS constituency.

Mitra has already given the necessary instructions to the workers and supporters of the TMC in this regard. Reportedly, not only Banerjee but TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is also scheduled to visit the district again but the date has not been finalised yet. “We have been informed that Mamata Banerjee will stay in Malda and campaign from there,” Mitra said. Incidentally, BJP has nominated Sukanta Majumdar for the Balurghat LS seat. He is also the state BJP president. Majumdar was elected from the Balurghat constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. TMC has jumped with all its might to recover the Balurghat seat from the BJP in this LS elections.

TMC has nominated Biplab Mitra, a veteran politician and minister of Consumer Protection from the Balurghat seat. He has already held a meeting with party workers and supporters in this regard.

He said: “Our leader Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to win the Balurghat seat. She will hold many meetings in our district in support of the party candidate. We also know that the current outgoing MP Sukanta Majumdar has done nothing for our district in five years although he had many areas to work in as South Dinajpur is one of the backward districts. If we win from Balurghat LS constituency, it will be gifted to our leader from our side. We have already inspected the place where our leader will come to Harirampur. We are fighting unitedly against the BJP.”