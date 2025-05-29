Mamata Banerjee throws open challenge at PM Modi, BJP: ‘If they have guts, go into elections tomorrow’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to gain political mileage out of 'Operation Sindoor' - the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. "The Centre named the (military offensive) ‘Operation Sindoor’ for political gains ahead of upcoming elections (in various states),” she alleged.

Addressing his first rally in West Bengal since the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this month, the PM invoked the region's deep cultural and emotional connection with vermilion, referring to the traditional ritual of 'Sindoor Khela' observed by Bengali women during Durga Puja, to reinforce India's hardened stance against terrorism. "I am disappointed that Modi criticised Bengal at a time when all-party delegations are visiting different countries (to support the Centre’s anti-terror stand, especially after the Pahalgam attack)," Banerjee said