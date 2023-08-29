Mamata Banerjee congratulates Neeraj

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in the World Athletics Championships. She said that Chopra’s feat has made the entire nation proud as became the first Indian to bag gold in the World Athletics Championships in javelin throw.

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1!! The entire nation is proud of you for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal in the javelin throw in the World Athletics Championship today in Budapest. I wish you the very best in all your future endeavours,” Banerjee wrote on X.