Mamata Banerjee announces West Bengal Traders’ Welfare Board to boost business

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday informed about the constitution of the West Bengal Traders’ Welfare Board (WBTWB). Banerjee had committed to forming the board at the State Traders’ Convention and the Business & Industry Conclave in December 2025.



“We fulfil what we promise! This was a long-standing demand of our trading community. My heartiest congratulations to them,” Banerjee posted on X.

She said the board would provide an institutional platform for regular dialogue and coordination between the trading community and the government, with representation from every district of the state.

“It will work to address the concerns of lakhs of traders. The chairperson of the board will be the president of the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association (CWBTA), the state’s apex body of traders, ensuring strong representation from the community itself,” she said in her post.

Banerjee said her government remains committed to supporting the trading community.

“Our traders are the backbone of Bengal’s economy. We remain committed to standing with them and working together to build a stronger, more vibrant economic future for our state,” she wrote on X.