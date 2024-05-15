Mamata Bala’s daughter starts indefinite protest

Kolkata: The daughter of Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, has started an indefinite protest against the BJP Bongaon candidate Santanu Thakur for allegedly not allowing them access to Boro Maa’s (Matua matriarch Binapani Devi) idol.



On being asked the reason for this indefinite protest, Madhupartna Thakur told the media: “BJP’s Bongaon candidate Santanu Thakur drove us out of our home a month back using muscle power and locked it. This is our birthplace. We are not able to see Binapani Devi’s idol. The room where it is kept remains ill-maintained. We will not tolerate this and won’t stop our protest till we get justice.”

On April 7, TMC claimed that Santanu Thakur had attacked its Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

The feud broke out between the two factions over the control of a house where community matriarch Binapani Devi, popularly known as ‘Boroma’, lived till her death five years back. Santanu is the grandson of Binapani Devi, while Mamata Bala Thakur is her daughter-in-law. Thakurnagar is in North 24-Parganas district.

According to the TMC, the incident happened on April 7 when Santanu Thakur along with his supporters allegedly tried by force to take control of the house where Mamata Bala presently resides. She had taken out a rally in North 24-Parganas’ Thakurnagar to protest the attack. She had said: “I have lodged a complaint at Gaighata Police Station as Shantanu Thakur and his associates tried to break in at my residence. They forcibly entered my residence”.

TMC wrote on X: “Madhuparna Thakur, the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur, is leading an indefinite protest at the Thakurbari premises. After being forcefully evicted by Shantanu Thakur over a month ago, they are now denied access even to Boro Maa’s idol.

The ancestral house is shrouded in darkness and dirt. This reprehensible act is yet another proof of the BJP’s Matua-Birodhi agenda!”